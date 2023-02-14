JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.62 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

