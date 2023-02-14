Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

