Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $425.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

