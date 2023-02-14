Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,190 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 517,669 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,362,000 after purchasing an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,418,000 after purchasing an additional 312,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 230,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

