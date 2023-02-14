Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $532,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,899 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

NYSE SWN opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

