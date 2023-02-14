Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.