KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of KLA worth $231,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

