Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR Increases Dividend

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.