Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 4,683 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

