Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,097.75.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

