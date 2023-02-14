Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 14.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 77.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Suzano Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Profile

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.