Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 65,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

