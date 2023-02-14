Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 406 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.8 %
MT stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.
ArcelorMittal Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
