Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RPD stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.