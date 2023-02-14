Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,350,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 734.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

YETI Stock Up 4.5 %

YETI Profile

YETI stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

