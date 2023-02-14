Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

