Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 205.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

