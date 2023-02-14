Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock worth $10,429,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

