Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 300,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

