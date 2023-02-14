Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

