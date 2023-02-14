Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNI stock opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.