Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.