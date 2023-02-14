Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $622,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

LNTH stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,443 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

