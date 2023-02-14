Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $421.20 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $433.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.12. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.