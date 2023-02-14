Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,423,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 261,281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,183,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,940 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 227,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

