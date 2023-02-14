Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.