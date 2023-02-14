Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,200 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Belden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.7 %

BDC stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

