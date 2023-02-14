Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Bally’s worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,556.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,272,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,422 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 74.3% in the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 601,239 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,198,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

