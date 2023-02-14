Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGTX opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

