Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.