Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

