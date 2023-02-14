Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE BEN opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.