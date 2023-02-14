Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunPower Trading Up 2.6 %
SPWR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42.
SunPower Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
