Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

