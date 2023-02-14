Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,603 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Repay worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

RPAY stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

