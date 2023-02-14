Korea Investment CORP Buys 14,248 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR opened at $501.42 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

