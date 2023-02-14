Korea Investment CORP Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 157,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

FIS opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

