Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $287.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

