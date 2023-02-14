Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,526 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 40,413 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

