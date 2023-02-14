Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 83,694 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,223.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,959 shares of company stock worth $352,991 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $437.86 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

