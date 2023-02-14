Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.