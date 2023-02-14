Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 46,628 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

