Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 74,215 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of NortonLifeLock worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NortonLifeLock

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

