Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of CubeSmart worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.93%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.