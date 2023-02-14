Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

