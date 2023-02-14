Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.38 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Mosaic worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.1 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

NYSE MOS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

