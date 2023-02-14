Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.64 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.9 %

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

