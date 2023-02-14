Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,428,932 shares of company stock worth $138,230,226 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

