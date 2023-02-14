Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.
Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
