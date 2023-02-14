Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

