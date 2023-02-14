Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 128,618 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

